McAfee Knob hiker seriously injured after falling about 50 ft. from the top of a mountain

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man is critically injured after falling off McAfee Knob early Sunday morning.

At about 6 a.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the McAfee Knob summit in the Masons Cove area for reports of a hiker who fell from the top of a mountain.

Officials say the man, who is in his 20′s, fell about 50 feet and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The rescue team was able to reach the injured man at about 6:54 a.m. and carried him from an extremely steep and rocky terrain to the top of the summit.

Three all-terrain vehicles, about 30 fire personnel, three police officers and a Carilion wilderness medicine doctor were involved in this rescue. They helped carry the man into an all-terrain vehicle before transporting him via helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The rescue team was off the trail by about 9:30 a.m.