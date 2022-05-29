Three injured after early morning shooting at large Halifax County party

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., the Halifax County E-911 Communication Center received a call about a shooting on Golden Leaf Road.

Deputies responded to the scene with assistance from Virginia State Police to find a large party with about 200 people.

As the party was winding down, gunshots were fired by multiple people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said three people were shot during the incident and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told one man was shot in the foot, another man was shot in the hand and one female was shot in the hip.

At this time, a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-8445.