RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Memorial Day in honor of all military members who have died while serving the U.S.

Youngkin has ordered that U.S. flags, Virginia flags and POW/MIA flags be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in honor and memory of Memorial Day.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 30 and remain at half-staff until sunset.