Christiansburg Lowe’s decorates parking spot in honor of Memorial Day

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Everyone honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in many ways, and a Lowe’s in Christiansburg is doing something unique — a parking spot memorial.

Some Christiansburg employees put one together outside of their location.

It’s assembled uniquely every Memorial Day and on Veteran’s Day.

“We actually started this about four years ago to honor veterans who now serve, have served, fallen veterans and those who will serve,” said store manager Brian Tickle.

Locations nationwide participate.