Missing/Endangered child alert issued for 13-year-old out of Lynchburg

Police believe she is in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office for a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities said Madilyn Brett Braswell was last seen on May 15 at 12 p.m. at her grandmother’s house on Meadow Court in Lynchburg.

State Police believe that she is in a black 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with the Virginia license plate “VLR-9511.”

Braswell is described as a 5′1″ girl weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and pierced ears. Authorities said her hair may be shaved and dyed blonde.

10 News has reached out to Virginia State Police and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office for more information.