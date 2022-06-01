Lynchburg woman finds unique way to support 19 children killed in Uvalde shooting

She donated 19% of her earnings in honor of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After hearing of the shooting in Uvalde, Alora Tayman decided that she wanted to help however she could.

Tayman owns Organize and Declutter on a Budget, a cleaning and organization service based out of Lynchburg.

In honor of the 19 children who were killed, she decided to donate 19% of her earnings from each job during the month of June.

“I can’t imagine what was going on for all of them, the things that the kids saw before leaving,” Tayman said. “I wanted to do something and that’s just from being a mom, that’s kind of where it came from.”

Tayman will also be donating two free cleaning sessions to nominated teachers, in honor of the two teachers killed.

The teachers can choose to have Tayman organize their home or their classroom with the two-hour session.