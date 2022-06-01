Public drinking will soon be allowed in a designated area in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – People will soon be able to drink in certain areas of downtown Roanoke.

Starting June 10, those visiting downtown will be able to buy an alcoholic beverage from one of the participating businesses within the Summer Refreshment Zone. Participating businesses include:

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Caribbica Soul

Cabo Fish Taco

Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery

Benny Marconi’s

Table 50

Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Wok N Roll Kitchen

Public drinking will be allowed in the designated area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday up until July 31.

The drink must be in a labeled cup that shows where it was purchased from and properly disposed of within the designated zone.

The zone starts at the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue, will continue to Williamson Road, then run to Market Street from Salem Avenue to Church Avenue and Wall Street from Salem Avenue to Campbell Avenue. Here’s a look at the zone on a map:

The designated outdoor refreshment area starts at the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue, continuing to Williamson Road, then running on to Market Street to Salem Avenue to Church Avenue and Wall Street to Salem Avenue to Campbell Avenue. (Google Maps)

Visitors are asked to dispose of their drinks before entering other bars or restaurants that also serve alcohol.

Make sure to check a store’s sign to see if it allows alcoholic beverages inside.