LEFT: Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook with Alabama performs at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, April 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) RIGHT: Scotty McCreery arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

ROANOKE, Va. – Alabama and Scotty McCreery will no longer be playing in the Star City this Friday.

According to the Berglund Center, the concert was postponed because the lead singer of Alabama, Randy Owen, is mourning the loss of his mother. She passed away this morning at 90 years old.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new performance date.