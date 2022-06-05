80º

Local News

Bear sightings in NE and SW Roanoke, police advise not approaching

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Bear
Bear sightings in NE and SW Roanoke (Courtesy: Roanoke Police) (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Beware of the bear!

Roanoke police say they have gotten several calls about bear sightings near Hershberger Road NE & Carlton Road SW.

“We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside and check your surroundings,” the department said in a tweet.

Police advise not approaching the bears.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

email

facebook