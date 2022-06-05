Bear sightings in NE and SW Roanoke, police advise not approaching

ROANOKE, Va. – Beware of the bear!
Roanoke police say they have gotten several calls about bear sightings near Hershberger Road NE & Carlton Road SW.
“We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside and check your surroundings,” the department said in a tweet.
Police advise not approaching the bears.
There have been several calls regarding bear sightings in both the areas near Hershberger Rd NE & Carlton Rd SW. We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside & check your surroundings. Do not approach the bears. pic.twitter.com/fuv69ED0hL— Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) June 5, 2022