WSLS, Habitat for Humanity celebrate kickoff to 8th ‘Home for Good’

Today, we kicked off our 8th Home for Good project!

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday marked an exciting day for WSLS, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors as the 8th “Home for Good” project officially got underway!

Over the next four months, community partners will build a home on 14th Street Southeast in Roanoke for a deserving local family, the Ali family of Roanoke. They say they are ecstatic that they are just a few months away from getting the keys to their home.

“We are so excited,” said Omer Ali. “If I gave you a scale from 1 to 1,000... [we are] 2,000 excited! So excited!”

The sound of hammering and construction during Wednesday’s ceremony was not only the sound of building a home, but also the sound of building community.

“Today’s event is the celebration of a journey for the Ali family,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who was on hand for Wednesday’s kickoff ceremony.

Every journey begins with a single step, and for this homeownership journey, the first step was raising a wall for this year’s Home for Good.

Ad

“This is a very, very, very good moment for us,” Ali said.

This marks the first Home for Good in southeast Roanoke. Construction is slated to wrap up in the fall.