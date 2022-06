Police investigating after a woman’s body was found in Roanoke County

Altavista, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday morning around 9:30.

Detectives said it happened in the 1000 block of Main Street.

The investigation is ongoing, and police will provide further information at the proper time.

They say the incident was not a random act of violence, as parties were known to each other.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.