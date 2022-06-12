Annual “In The Joy of Others” walk raises money for breast cancer research

ROANOKE, Va, – Hundreds of people gathered at Elmwood Park for the annual “In the Joy of Others Walk.”

The event raises money and awareness for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a non-profit that works to end breast cancer.

It was hosted by BAPS Charities whose volunteers work to express a spirit of selflessness through community service.

Organizer Sunny Shah says its the first time the event was hosted since the pandemic began.

”So proud the Roanoke community is getting involved in all the charity projects we do. This kind of turnout for a cancer walk is amazing, it shows how much we care for people’s lives,” said Shah.

The BAPS Charities is planning a blood drive on September 24th with the American Red Cross.