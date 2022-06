ROANOKE, Va. – A woman has been charged in connection to a car that police said was intentionally set on fire.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews said they responded to a vehicle arson in the 800 block of Rutherford Ave. NW just after 12 a.m. Sunday. When they extinguished the fire, investigators determined the blaze was set on purpose.

Michelle Sellers, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with arson of a motor vehicle and taken to Roanoke City Jail.