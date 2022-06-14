Esther the cow passes away after battle with tetanus

Esther the cow lost her battle with what veterinarians believe was tetanus.

ROANOKE, Va. – We have a sad update on a story we shared with you last week about a cow being cared for by Angels of Assisi.

Esther was brought to Angels of Assisi by a family from Tennessee who needed help taking care of her.

When she arrived, she was having trouble walking.

The staff adapted a dog wheelchair to fit the calf to help her stay mobile.

“She put up one heck of a good fight, and we cannot thank you all enough for the outpouring of love sent her way,” Angels of Assisi said in an Instagram post.