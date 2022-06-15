Longtime 94.9 STAR Country radio host, ‘Boomer,’ to leave morning show

A local country music radio voice will soon sign off. “Boomer” has turned in his two weeks notice to 94.9 STAR country.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A local country music radio voice will soon sign off. “Boomer” has turned in his two weeks notice to 94.9 STAR country.

For more than a decade, he and Brett Sharp have gotten your mornings started on 94.9 FM.

Sharp said Boomer tried to leave the show a year ago when he moved to Charlottesville, but they were able to do things remotely.

Taylor, who has been on the show for a few months, will take over for Boomer soon.

“Boomer and I are polar opposite. We are totally different people, but he is absolutely my best friend and I have full confidence that Taylor and I will have that same relationship,” said Sharp.

Boomer said his wife moved to the Roanoke Valley for him and he moved to Charlottesville for her.

He feels the show is being left in good hands.