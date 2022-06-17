Lightning strike causes significant damage in Covington, city officials say

COVINGTON, Va. – A lightning strike caused significant damage in Covington, according to City Manager Krystal Onaitis.

She says on Friday at midnight, a strike hit the public works office and city garage lot on Maple Street, causing significant damage to the building.

We’re told there’s so much damage, they will not be able to use the building anymore.

Two vehicles were totaled, according to authorities. There’s a giant hole in the ground as well.

Onaitis says right now the focus is on continuity of operations and assessment, so on Tuesday, they can be back to business as usual as much as possible.

Onaitis says no one was hurt.

The City Manager also says they had already put funds into the budget to relocate the public works offices, so this will begin to expedite the process.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we get more information.