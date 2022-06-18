Lynchburg police search for missing, endangered man

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a missing man believed to be in danger.

On June 17, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the 3300-block of Campbell Avenue for report of a missing person.

Police say Wanjema Muhoro, 57, left his friend’s home on Campbell Avenue Thursday afternoon after he was believed to be going into another room to lay down.

A short time later, his friend discovered that Muhoro had walked out of the house. When friends and family could not locate him, the friend called the police to report him missing.

Wanjema is considered endangered due to possibly experiencing a medical event that was affecting his behavior. Wanjema is approximately 5′10″, very thin, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.