Looking for a new way to travel? Amtrak offering more departure times from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Amtrak’s new departure times make for a more flexible and convenient way to travel from Roanoke to cities in Northern Virginia, Southwest Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Amtrak Northeast Regional service will begin offering trips in the morning and the afternoon beginning on July 11. There will be transit options for those going to and from Roanoke, Washington, and the Northeast portion of Virginia.

Amtrak trips feature benefits such as a free baggage policy, free Wi-Fi, no middle seats, and a streamlined boarding process. They also offer Coach and Business Class seating with power outlets.

Amtrak also features “The Café Car,” which offers sandwiches, salads, snacks, and hot and cold beverages, with a variety of wine, beer, and soda available.

More details and reservations for your next trip can be made on Amtrak’s website or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Documents for your trip can be printed at home or shown to the conductor from your smartphone or mobile device.