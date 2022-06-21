Ready to celebrate? Here are some 4th of July events near you

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!
Here are some events coming up near you:
Alleghany County/Covington
- Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Bedford County
- Veterans Night at the Hillcats/Independence Day Celebration: July 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of James Stadium
Botetourt County
- Buchanan Community Carnival: June 30 - July 9, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 485 Lowe Street, Buchanan, Va.
- Daleville Summer Concert Series - Eyes of Silver: July 2, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Daleville Town Center
- Independence Day Parade: July 4, 5 p.m. in the Town of Buchanan
- Buchanan Fireworks: July 4, 10 p.m. at Buchanan Community Carnival
Charlotte County
- Red Hill 4th of July: July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. at 1250 Red Hill Road Brookneal, Va.
Floyd County
- Music on the Courtyard Concert Series: July 2 & July 3, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Chateau Morrisette’s Winery Courtyard
- Music at Wildwood Farms: July 2, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Wildwood Farm
- Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store: July 2, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Floyd Country Store
Halifax County
- Independence Day Celebration at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill: July 4, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill
- JULY 4TH CELEBRATION: July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. in Downtown South Boston
Highland County
- 4th of July Children’s Parade and Lawn Party: July 4, 5 p.m. at the Blue Grass Ruritan Building
Montgomery County
- 2022 Independence Day Picnic: July 4, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Newport Community Center
- 2022 Town of Blacksburg July 4th Parade: July 4, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. in Downtown Blacksburg
Nelson County
- Fourth of July Weekend Jubilee at Wintergreen Resort: July 2 - July 4 at Wintergreen Resort
- 4th of July Celebration at Bold Rock Hard Cider: July 2, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider
- Fourth of July Celebration at 12 Ridges Vineyard: July 4, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 12 Ridges Vinyard
Patrick County
- Independence Day Celebration: July 4 at De Hart Park
Pulaski County
- Independence Day Holiday Weekend: July 2 - July 4 at Gatewood Park/The Beach
Roanoke County
- 2022 Freedom First Festival: July 3, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Elmwood Park
- American National Bank’s Four on the 4th presented by Fleet Feet: July 4, 8 a.m. Vinton War Memorial
- Big Lick Independence Day Celebration: July 4, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Company
- Independence Day Celebration at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: July 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
- Vinton 4th of July Celebration: July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial
Rockbridge County
- Freedom Food Festival: July 3, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. in Downtown Lexington
- Balloons Over Rockbridge Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival: July 3, 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center
- 4th of July Children’s Bike Parade: July 4, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Hub, next to Oak Grove Cemetery
- July 4th Fireworks Celebration: July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Glen Maury Park
Wythe County
- July 4 Celebration Cruise-In: July 4, 2 p.m. in Downtown Wytheville
- Patriotic Kids Parade: July 4, 3 p.m. in Downtown Wytheville
- Live music featuring Makenzie Phipps, Ryan Perry Band, and The Georgia Thunderbirds: July 4, 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. in Downtown Wytheville
- Firework Celebration: July 4 – 9:45 p.m. at Withers Park