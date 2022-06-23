Ambassador program coming to Downtown Roanoke

There will be a clean team, a hospitality team, and an outreach team to maintain Downtown Roanoke's clean, safe, and welcoming environment.

ROANOKE, Va. – A new ambassador program is coming to downtown Roanoke.

The eight-person team will be working six days a week and will be broken down into groups, all with different jobs.

There will be three total groups: a clean team to remove litter and debris, a hospitality team to answer questions and welcome visitors, and an outreach team that will address quality of life issues and check in on those in need.

“The foundation of a great downtown and a great city is for it to be clean, safe, and welcoming and downtown is such an important destination for our region we’re just looking to take it to the next level,” said Jaime Clark, VP of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Ambassadors will be dressed in bright uniforms and Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is hoping to have them in place by September after their training.