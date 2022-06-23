Danville could be tearing down the Long Mill Dam

After years of debate, Danville city leaders might tear down the Long Mill Dam.

As development comes closer to the area of the Dan River near the dam, there’s urgency behind the decision.

The dam was built in the early 1800s and stretches more than 1,000 feet across the river.

The removal of Long Mill Dam would bring state and federal grants to projects like Riverfront Park and the White Mill Building.

City leaders said the removal would reduce flooding and erosion, as well as help with fishing.

“The dam is pretty, but it’s dangerous,” Danville Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller said. “It’s a public hazard. Economically, we want to develop that part of the river. As the river is used more, we need to become more river savvy.”

If the decision passes, the project is estimated to cost between $100,000-$200,000.

The final vote is expected on July 5.