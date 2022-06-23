Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk announces its 2022 Grant Recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk officially announced the 2022 Grant Recipient: Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center will receive 25% of the money raised as their award.

The CROP Hunger Walk is an annual event that brings people together with the goal to end hunger. It’s the 39th year they have come together to walk in the Roanoke Valley.

“Last year, we had a goal for 2021, of having $21,000, but we raised $24,300. So we upped the ante a little bit this year and our goal is $25,000,” said Janet Chisom, the Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk coordinator.

This year’s event will take place on October 9.

