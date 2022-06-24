37-year-old man found dead after Wythe County shooting, police say

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 37-year-old man was found dead after a shooting, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday shortly before 5 a.m., deputies were called to Stone Drive located in the Gunton Park area of Wythe County.

Authorities arrived to find a man in the driveway who had died from “an apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

At this time, the victim will not be identified until authorities notify his family.

We’re told this case is an active investigation.