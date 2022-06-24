Star City Motor Madness kicks off in Roanoke

This is the 21st year of the annual event

ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke.

The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spectators got to Cruise Night early and lined their lawn chairs along the street.

But there was more to do at the Cruise Night than just check out all the cars – there were also vendors and food trucks at the event.

The major event of the Star City Motor Madness weekend is the car show on Saturday.

Organizers are expecting around 350 cars to be on display and 15 vendors to be at the car show.

“We have people come to this event from all over the Mid-Atlantic. Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, and West Virginia. It just grows and it becomes a signature car show event for this part of Virginia,” said Steve Davis, a co-organizer for Star City Motor Madness.

The proceeds of the annual event go to the Virginia Museum of Transportation and other non-profits.

You can find more information about Star City Motor Madness here.