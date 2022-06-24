Virginia lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade

Lawmakers throughout the Commonwealth are responding to the overruling of Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON – After a stunning 6-3 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers from our area responded to Friday’s Supreme Court decision.

Statement from Virginia Democratic State Senator Mark Warner: “This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans. This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.”

Republican Congressman Bob Good posted a video to Twitter, where he addressed a pro-life crowd in D.C.

“Because of people like you, these Justices had the courage to do what they did today, the decision that got released today. Thank you for fighting for the most noble cause of all! There’s no more important cause and the cause of life,” said Good, who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Republican Senator Steve Newman told 10 News that the ruling was “the right thing.”

“Clearly, Roe v. Wade was wrong for the law and wrong for unborn children. So, I’m very pleased that today has finally come,” said Newman, who represents Virginia’s 23rd District.

Statement from Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia’s 11th District: “Del. Sam Rasoul is deeply troubled by the ruling handed down by the Supreme Court today. It is apparent that the Court is no longer an a-political branch of our government. The Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling is blatantly political in overturning Roe v. Wade.”

It is expected that the ruling will impact millions of Americans.

“Roe has offered consistent precedent in privacy cases for 50 years. The right to an abortion has been protected by the Court for five decades, entire generations have had access to safe abortions as a right and are now experiencing this right to privacy being ripped away from them,” said Rasoul.