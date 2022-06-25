Here are the companies that will cover costs for employees seeking abortion services

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, big-name companies are offering to reimburse employees that travel out of state to get abortion services.

Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling that has protected a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion for the last five decades. The overturn allows each state to pass abortion laws.

Some companies have already announced that they will reimburse employees for travel costs after a leak of a draft opinion suggested that the case’s ruling may overturn, and others have joined in now that the Roe v. Wade ruling has been overturned and new laws may be coming into place.

Here are the details of what each company is offering its employees, according to NBC 4 reports:

Amazon: Will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions and other non-life-threatening medical procedures. The benefit applies if the medical care is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home.

Apple: Its health insurance provider will cover travel and medical costs of employees who want to get an abortion.

Bumble: Created a relief fund for people seeking an abortion in Texas.

Citigroup: Committed to covering employees traveling costs if they need to leave their state to seek an abortion.

Conde Nast (”The New Yorker,” “Vanity Fair,” and “Wired” magazine owner): Will reimburse travel and lodging expenses for workers who must travel out of their states to get legal abortions.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Lauren Hobart, president, and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that the company will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement.

Disney: The company sent an internal note that would help pay for pregnancy-related care if they have to travel to a different state.

JPMorgan Chase: Will pay for travel to states that allow legal abortions.

Lyft: Will cover legal fees for drivers on their respective platforms who are sued under restrictive abortion laws for taking passengers out of state to seek legal abortions.

Microsoft: Will add travel expenses to its abortion and gender-affirming benefits for employees in the United States.

Salesforce: Will help relocate anyone concerned about getting reproductive care.

Starbucks: Will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to get an abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren’t available within 100 miles of a worker’s home. The benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.

Tesla: Announced in their 2021 impact report they had a program and insurance available “that includes travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

Yelp: Wants to make sure that all of its employees have equal access to health care, the company said. The benefit will cover all of its 4,000 employees.

In other announcements, these other two big-name brands joined in the movement.

Levi Strauss & Co.: In a post on their website, Levi Strauss & Co. said, “employees are eligible for reimbursement for healthcare-related travel expenses for services not available in their home state, including those related to reproductive health care and abortion. There is also a process in place through which employees who are not in our benefits plan, including part-time hourly workers, can seek reimbursement for travel costs incurred under the same circumstances.”

Meta (Facebook/Instagram owner): Will reimburse employees for expenses related to traveling out of state for an abortion, according to NBC.