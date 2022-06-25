Man injured in Williamson Rd shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hurt in an incident on Williamson Road Friday, according to Roanoke City police.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Williamson Road for a person who had been shot. Although, when they arrived no victim was found.

Police say they were notified an adult male victim took themselves to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is believed the injuries are connected to the Williamson Road incident.

No other information was shared.

No arrested have bene made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know.