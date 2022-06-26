Roanoke Youth Summit empowers young people

Washington Park, Roanoke City – Roanoke celebrated both kids and young adults at the Roanoke Youth Summit on Saturday.

The event was held at Washington Park off of Burrell St. NW and featured an array of dancers, poets and drummers.

Roanoke City councilwoman, Anita Price, emphasized how important the summit is for students.

“Roanoke City wants to make sure we show our young people how much we love and appreciate them because if we don’t, the streets will,” Price said. “It’s important for all of us to remember that we have got to take care of our children.”

The event was sponsored by Roanoke’s Youth Services Citizen Board.

This is the first time it has been held in two years due to the pandemic.