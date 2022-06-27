53-year-old woman dead after crash on Route 52 in Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A 53-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police says the crash occurred around 2:34 p.m. on Saturday on Route 52, half a mile north of Route 664.

The 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 52 when it entered a turn, ran off the left side of the road, traveled down an embankment, struck a fence, then overturned several times, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, Thomas Ferry, 45, was uninjured in the cash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities told us that the front passenger, Dedee Richmond, 53, died at the scene and two children, ages 11 and 13, that were in the backseat at the time of the incident were transported to be treated for minor injuries.

All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

We’re told that the crash investigation is ongoing.