71-year-old man dies after possible New River drowning, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a possible drowning in the New River, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say on Saturday at about 4:43 p.m., deputies were called to the 8500 block of Parrott River Road regarding a possible drowning.

After investigating further, officials determined that 71-year-old Daniel Shultz, of Wythe County, had been floating down the river and was unable to make it to shore after falling from his raft.

Shultz was located not long after, but unfortunately, he did not make it, according to the sheriff’s office.

