Deputies looking for missing 67-year-old woman in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 67-year-old woman.

Sandra Sines was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a blue Ford Fusion, license plate VJW-2858, according to police.

Deputies tell us this is out of character and she has been depressed. Authorities want to locate her and check on her welfare.

If you have any information on where Sines may be, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

