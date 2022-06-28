84º

Deputies looking for missing 67-year-old woman in Bedford County

She was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a blue Ford Fusion

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing Person, Bedford
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for 67-year-old Sandra Sines. (The Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 67-year-old woman.

Sandra Sines was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a blue Ford Fusion, license plate VJW-2858, according to police.

Deputies tell us this is out of character and she has been depressed. Authorities want to locate her and check on her welfare.

If you have any information on where Sines may be, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

