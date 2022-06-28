‘My son is traumatized’: Mom of Pittsylvania County mass shooting victim seeks justice

We talked to the mother Tuesday by phone as her son, a victim of the shooting, prepared for another surgical procedure.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – It was 1:45 a.m. Sunday when a Danville-area mom got a call from her family that her son had been shot at a party in Pittsylvania.

“I am livid. I am angry,” said the mom who did not want her family’s identity shared.

We talked to her Tuesday by phone as her son prepared for another surgical procedure.

Sheriff Mike Taylor said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at a private residence in the Sutherlin community.

“We believe there to be multiple shooters,” stated Sheriff Taylor.

Jerome Jaheim White, 20, of Danville was killed. Seven others were injured.

“The first person started shooting, and it’s my understanding other people started shooting and they were shooting indiscriminately,” said the mom.

She said her son and others hid in a bathroom for safety and that he helped them even as he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Some people just don’t seem to have a regard for human life anymore,” said Taylor.

The Sheriff said the incident occurred at a party with more than 100 people, most of them only in their late teens or early twenties.

“I’m also thankful to my father in Heaven that my child is still here with me and his sister. Those who are responsible for this act of violence need to be found and prosecuted,” said the victim’s mother. “You took a life, and you destroyed the lives of your seven other victims.”

“If you were in the area and you saw this or heard this, please let us know so we can sit down and talk with you,” said Taylor during Sunday’s press conference.

A woman who refused to share her identity followed the WSLS 10 News crew up and down the roadway to ensure we did not trespass onto the scene at 1220 Kerns Church Road, a private property area. She declined to offer a comment on the matter.

The Sheriff’s Office provided no update Tuesday on the motive and no arrests have been made.

Taylor is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to sar@pittgov.org or call CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044 as the homicide investigation is still ongoing.