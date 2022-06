The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Leighia Nicole Faith Perkins.

She was last seen Monday at her home in the Goose Creek area of Rockbridge County, authorities said.

It is unclear at this time if Leighia is in danger.

If you have information about where Leighia is or about this investigation, contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.

