Roanoke College partners with Carilion Clinic to advance education, workforce development

SALEM, Va. – In a press release Monday, Roanoke College announced its partnership with Carilion Clinic to provide healthcare across the Roanoke Valley, as well as prepare students for future careers.

Jeanne Armentrout, Carilion Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, talked about how partnerships can make a huge impact, both in communities and in education.

“In many ways, our region’s success has been built on a foundation of partnerships between health care and higher education,” said Armentrout. “Carilion has benefited from hiring many talented Roanoke College graduates in the past. Their skills and abilities, combined with a passion for serving others, make them an excellent fit for our culture and mission.”

According to the press release, the Roanoke College-Carilion Clinic partnership will:

Utilize Roanoke College’s health-related programs and Carilion’s expanding medical education collaboratives, to address community health, well-being, and the area’s growing community of healthcare professionals.

Build a pipeline for employees in a non-clinical healthcare setting through internships and technical training that prepares students and graduates for careers, demonstrating Carilion’s and Roanoke College’s position among the founding stakeholders of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers

Create ongoing education opportunities at Roanoke College for Carilion employees, expanding on the opportunities that are already available.

Monitor program goals, including increased placement of non-clinical professionals in growing healthcare careers and career development training for Carilion employees to meet the needs of both organizations and the Roanoke Valley.

Dr. Shannon Anderson, the coordinator of public health studies at Roanoke College, expressed her confidence in the potential success of the program.

“Roanoke College and Carilion Clinic understand the deep connections between health, wellness, education, employment, and the regional economy,” said Dr. Anderson. “The partnership will build on shared goals and values and find ways to serve the needs of the most vulnerable in our community by leveraging the resources of both organizations.”

Roanoke College will also explore the potential impact new majors and programs could address the current and ever-changing needs of health care employers, as well as the growing biomedical and biotechnology ecosystem in the region, the release said.

“This expanding partnership between Roanoke College and Carilion Clinic illuminates the power of higher education and professional health care to support critical community needs through meaningful work,” said Roanoke College President Michael C. Maxey. “There is no greater purpose than serving our communities and fellow citizens. I know President-elect Shushok is committed to regional growth and meeting partnership goals. I am excited to witness the ways Roanoke College and Carilion will carry out this partnership to launch productive careers and serve the growing healthcare sector.”