30-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash on Route 722 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Carroll County on Wednesday at about 9 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

We’re told 30-year-old Cristiam Linarez Huerta, of Galax, had been driving a Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle east on Route 722 when he lost control.

That’s when the motorcycle flipped over on its side, slid off the roadway and spun around, ejecting the driver in the process, according to State Police. Investigators have confirmed that Huerta then went down the embankment and into a culvert.

Police say Huerta did not make it and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

According to police, Huerta had been the subject of an attempted traffic stop by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office prior to the crash.

At this time, excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.