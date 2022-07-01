Balloons over Rockbridge Festival still needs volunteers

Admission is free and all proceeds go to local charities. 200 people will take flight in 20 different hot air balloons 4th of July weekend.

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Balloons over Rockbridge Festival is back again and organizers are anticipating a larger crowd than ever this year, but organizers said that they still need some people to help out.

Nearly 200 people will take flight in 20 hot air balloons during the 4th of July weekend.

Admission to the event is free, and all proceeds and donations will support local charities.

The organizers of Balloons over Rockbridge expect a large crowd and said they still need last-minute volunteers to help recover balloons afterward.

“We really count on the volunteers, even if you could a couple of hours or if you can come out and crew for a flight in the morning or come back at six in the evening and crew just a couple of hours, we’d be so grateful,” Dawn Mays the organizer said.

You can find more information about the event here.