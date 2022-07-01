Lynchburg man and living donor wife need your help during medical crisis

RUSTBURG, Va. – Communities across the nation can help this couple out. After a liver transplant procedure saved this Lynchburg man’s life, he is now facing emergency complications that put his life at risk, and medical expenses are piling up faster than ever.

In 2017, Roger received a liver transplant to fight non-alcoholic liver disease through a living donor liver transplant from Alana, his wife: a portion of her own liver saved Roger’s life, a release by Help Hope Live said.

The procedure gave Roger and Alana hope for a long-lived, love-filled future together, but on May 11, Roger’s health plummeted.

The release said that after the liver transplant procedure Roger developed an undetected infection in his body and brain, and it could be life-threatening.

Roger is currently being treated at UVA Health in Charlottesville, the release said, and Alana has been by his side as much as she can even though her round-trip commute is four hours.

“My ability to work is limited,” Alana explained. “Every essential cost in our lives is currently in jeopardy of not being paid, from electricity and water to our mortgage, food, gas, and essential medical bills.”

Roger and Alana’s bills are piling up faster than ever and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

The release said that Roger is facing indefinite hospitalization, meaning that the bills won’t stop coming anytime soon.

Because of this, Help Hope Live is giving you the opportunity to help lift the burden through an online medical fundraising campaign.

To help Roger and Alana, you can visit their page and make a donation.

“Donations have already made it possible for me to stay at the hospital with my husband and travel back to our home,” Alana said.

“Donations are tax-deductible and fully administered by our nonprofit,” Help Hope Live added. “Roger’s condition is medically verified. We pay only verified medical and related expenses. Funds raised will not jeopardize his state-based benefits, either.”