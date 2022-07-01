Roanoke locals set to gather on July 4 to peacefully protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

ROANOKE, Va. – A peaceful protest is being planned in Downtown Roanoke in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Two people, Kathryn Walthall and Kathryn Huntress, announced the event on Friday.

“We fear for marriage equality; we fear for access to contraception; we fear for the health and safety of our LGBTQ citizens,” the release read, “This extreme ruling erodes years of hard work for women’s rights and is a serious blow to our legal system.”

And it won’t just be a protest.

According to the release, they will also be registering citizens to vote so that they have a say in what happens moving forward; They will teach others how to vote and how to contact government representatives to voice their opinions.

The release said that there will also be keynote speakers present, including Senator John S. Edwards, Kiesha Preston and a representative from the Roanoke County Democratic Committee.

The protest will be held at the Poff Federal Building in downtown Roanoke on July 4 at 11 a.m, according to the release.

