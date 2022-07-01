Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours.

Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m.

Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will be open for business longer:

Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center

Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway

Bedford (store 160) – 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700

Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P

Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NE

Forest (store 396) – 12130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5

Galax (store 96) – 974 E. Stuart Drive, Suite E

Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway

Hillsville (store 141) – 441 W. Stuart Drive

Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B

Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way

Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H

To view specific store hours and to order online, visit Virginia ABC’s website.