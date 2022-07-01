90º

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

Effective today, these stores will now close at 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours.

Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m.

Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will be open for business longer:

  • Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center
  • Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway
  • Bedford (store 160) – 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700
  • Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P
  • Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NE
  • Forest (store 396) – 12130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5
  • Galax (store 96) – 974 E. Stuart Drive, Suite E
  • Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway
  • Hillsville (store 141) – 441 W. Stuart Drive
  • Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B
  • Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way
  • Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H

To view specific store hours and to order online, visit Virginia ABC’s website.

