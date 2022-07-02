88º

Lynchburg Police: Police find mother of wandered child

A 3-4 year old went missing early Saturday morning, mother has found child

Lynchburg Police need assistance identifying child (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Lynchburg, Va.UPDATE 10:33 a.m.

Lynchburg police said the mother of the child has been located.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Just after 8 Saturday morning, Lynchburg Police received a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road.

The child is a male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt. His ability to communicate is limited and officers are continuing attempts to locate his caretaker at this time.

Anyone who can identify this child is asked to contact Sergeant S. Olivier at (434) 941-9832.

