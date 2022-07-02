Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt County

Botetourt County, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Botetourt County. The crash happened July 1, 2022 on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside of Buchanan, Va., at 5:10 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators said a 2015 Nissan Versa traveling south on Route 11, crossed the double yellow solid line and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Sixty-three year old Linda Watson Wickline, of Buchanan drove the Nissan. Ms. Wickline was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Chevrolet was driven by Noah A. Gilliam, 23, also of Buchanan, Va. Mr. Gilliam was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by EMS to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.