Martinsville opens new outpatient addiction treatment program

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A new addiction treatment program center is coming to Martinsville.

On Thursday, Pinnacle Treatment Centers announced that they will be celebrating the opening of Martinsville Treatment Services with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 12.

Martinsville Treatment Services, located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway, Suite #3, is an outpatient addiction treatment program for people over the age of 18, the release said.

According to the release, the center will offer medication-assisted treatment, as well as individual and group counseling.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers said that at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will participate in a candlelight moment of silence to honor lives lost to overdose, that there will also be a “Recovery Canvas” for attendees to share messages of hope, as well as a 15-minute Narcan training for those interested in learning how to administer the medication to someone in distress from a drug overdose.

There will be free Narcan distributed among those who complete the training, the release said.

The ceremony will be held at the Martinsville Treatment Services center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12.

You can learn more about the new location and services here.