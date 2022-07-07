86º

McAlister’s Deli to offer Free Tea Day on July 21

They are offering multiple types of teas for free all day during the promotion

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

(Photo courtesy of McAlister's Deli)

During summertime, you need to stay hydrated, and McAlister’s Deli has a promotion to help with that.

McAlister’s Deli announced on Thursday that Free Tea Day is coming back to most restaurants on July 21.

According to their release, Free Tea Day includes:

  • Free teas that include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, and teas with flavored shots.
  • 1 tea per person in-store.
  • 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
  • McAlister’s Deli orders are subject to delivery and convenience fees and the offer excludes third-party delivery orders.
  • The offer is valid only on 7/21/22.

You can find more details about Free Tea Day on the McAlister’s Deli website.

