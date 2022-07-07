McAlister’s Deli to offer Free Tea Day on July 21

During summertime, you need to stay hydrated, and McAlister’s Deli has a promotion to help with that.

McAlister’s Deli announced on Thursday that Free Tea Day is coming back to most restaurants on July 21.

According to their release, Free Tea Day includes:

Free teas that include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, and teas with flavored shots.

1 tea per person in-store.

4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app

McAlister’s Deli orders are subject to delivery and convenience fees and the offer excludes third-party delivery orders.

The offer is valid only on 7/21/22.

You can find more details about Free Tea Day on the McAlister’s Deli website.