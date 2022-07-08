Angels of Assisi hosting adoption event to clear the shelter

ROANOKE, Va. – Shelters across the region are filling up, and Roanoke shelters are facing heartwrenching decisions as they begin to fill each and every last cage in their buildings.

On Friday, Angels of Assisi announced that they will be holding an adoption special on Friday and Saturday to clear the shelter and give the dogs new homes.

Angels of Assisi said they can approve applications on the spot, which means that new pet owners can save a life and take home a new furry family member for $50 during the special.

Dayna Reynolds, Director of Community Engagement, said the Angels of Assisi is hoping that the event is a success.

“Angels of Assisi hopes you stop by to meet some incredible dogs; you may even find a new family member,” Reynolds wrote. “The organization asks that the community come together to help find loving homes for these amazing animals.”

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, according to the release.

To learn more about Angels of Assisi, visit their website.