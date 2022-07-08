Explore Park in Roanoke to hold Adventure Saturday on July 16

ROANOKE, Va. – From T-Rex Trails to vendors and music, this event at the Explore park will have something for everyone.

On Friday, the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department announced the details of their upcoming Adventure Saturday event.

The event will be held at the Explore Park on July 16, according to the release, and it will feature a wide variety of activities for your whole family to enjoy.

The release said that these are the things you can expect at the Adventure Saturday event:

Some activities are free, and some activities require advanced registration.

You can find more information on the Explore Park website.