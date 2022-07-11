Downtown Roanoke warning about ticket scammers

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is warning concert-goers of ticket scams for their upcoming Brothers Osborne concert.

On Monday, the incorporation posted that the only official ticket seller of the Our Brothers Osborne concert is Brown Paper Tickets, and tickets are $39.

Have you gotten your tickets to see Brothers Osborne LIVE at the Budweiser Summer Series this Friday, July 15th?! 🎫... Posted by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. on Monday, July 11, 2022

The post also said that the only tickets that will be accepted for admittance into the concert will be tickets bought through Brown Paper Tickets – any fraudulent tickets or tickets bought through a third party will not be accepted.

Tickets can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets here.