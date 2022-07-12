70º

23 dogs from Angels of Assisi find ‘fur-ever’ home during adoption weekend

Their next event will be held at PetSmart on Franklin Road

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – After reaching full capacity last week, Angels of Assisi now has more room thanks to a successful adoption weekend.

23 dogs found their “fur-ever” home this weekend.

Which cleared space at Angels of Assisi to take in other dogs from the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, whose facility is also full.

“Our shelter was full before that so we are very happy to be able to open up some space to help even more animals,” said Director of Community Engagement, Dayna Reynolds.

Angels of Assisi will be hosting another adoption event this weekend at PetSmart on Franklin Road.

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

