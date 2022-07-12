Bill Spring Mill, Inc. closes its doors after 172 years of business

ELLISTON, Va. – After serving its community for over a century, a family-owned business in Elliston is closing down.

Big Spring Mill, Inc., widely known for its seasoned flour, will close its doors for the last time in August, Bob Long with Big Spring Mill, Inc. said.

For 172 years, Bob said the mill has manufactured livestock feed, as well as baking flour, including “Virginia’s Best” self-rising flour, seasoned flour, biscuit mix, and corn meal.

The facility was initially built as a gristmill in 1850 by Joseph Pepper along the Roanoke River, according to Bob, but was purchased by his great grandfather, Fleetwood Long, in 1935, who was then joined by his son, Woodrow.

Years later, Bob said that Woodrow’s sons, Bill and David, took over the operation.

Then, in the fourth generation, Bob said he and Amy Long Ebel, along with Amy’s husband, Mark Ebel, have continued the milling tradition for several more decades, updating the facilities along the way.

Bob added that Big Spring Mill is extending thanks to its employees for years of dedication and generations of customers for their loyalty.