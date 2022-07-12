Demolition of former Campbell Court bus station location to develop multi-use space

The building will eventually house apartments, retail stores and more

ROANOKE, Va. – Progress continues on the transformation of the former Campbell Court bus station.

The demolition site will eventually turn into house apartments, retail stores, and more.

The bus terminal used to sit in Downtown Roanoke, where it is now being cleared out for development that was been in the works for more than four years.

The new multi-use complex will include more than 90 apartments, 20,000 square feet of retail space, and a 70,000 square foot office building. There are also plans for a courtyard and public plaza.

“Public space, specifically landscape space, is fundamental to the good urban experience. So that’s the central point of our development and design,” said Lucas Thornton, Managing Member at Hist:Re Partners.

The first phase of the development plan, which includes the apartments and retail, is expected to be complete in about 15 months.