Advance Auto Parts celebrates its 90th anniversary with donations, giveaways

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Advance Auto Parts’ top leadership and community members gathered at their Southeast Roanoke location to celebrate 90 years of business.

The company has deep roots in Roanoke – the city is home to two of the company’s original locations.

The store began operating in 1932 when Roanoke community leader Arthur Taubman purchased Advance Stores Company, a three-store chain of auto and home supply stores. Since then, it has expanded to become one of the largest automotive retailers in the country, operating more than 4,600 stores across North America.

Today, Roanoke remains an integral hub for the company – Over 900 employees based in the area support the company’s corporate functions, its many local stores, and its Roanoke distribution center, which serves hundreds of retail locations.

The celebration included partnership announcements between Advance Auto Parts, the Roanoke Police Department, and the Roanoke Fire-EMS. Both departments received gift card donations totaling $2,500.

The donation to Roanoke Police Department aims to increase roadway safety for local motorists.

When someone is dealing with an equipment issue such as a broken headlight or taillight, officers may give them a $25 Advance gift card, allowing them to fix the faulty equipment without incurring the cost of a citation.

Roanoke Fire-EMS will distribute $25 gift cards as recognition to citizens attending community-based activities, such as child safety seat installations, free smoke alarm giveaways, public education events, and more.

“I think of Roanoke as our hometown. You never leave your hometown and we’re really excited to start this celebration here and look forward to celebrating throughout the year,” said Executive Vice President Tammy Finley.

Advance Auto Parts will continue to celebrate its 90th anniversary through its “Drive of Your Life” program. The brand is encouraging motorists across the country to submit their most memorable drives on Twitter, Instagram, or Advanceiversary.com using the hashtag #DriveOfYourLifeContest for the opportunity to win a year’s worth of free gas from Shell and the potential to recreate their drive.

Through this program, Advance will award free gas for a year to one motorist a day, from July 13 to July 31.